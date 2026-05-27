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Loving the Lavender with Kristen O’Neill

Loving the Lavender with Kristen O’Neill

Celebrate Oregon’s Lavender Festival with plein air painting! Kristen will give everyone a quick morning lesson for a successful start. Students will be able to paint for most of the day, with special attention given to tactics of taming purple into working for you! Optional feedback and group share at the end of the day. This class is meant for intermediate painters, please bring your own supplies and sack lunch

Kingfisher Lavender Farm
$95
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org

Artist Group Info

Kristen O'Neill
Kingfisher Lavender Farm
7717 Upper Applegate Rd
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-702-2019
sidney@roguegallery.org
https://www.kingfisherlavenderfarm.com/