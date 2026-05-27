Loving the Lavender with Kristen O’Neill
Loving the Lavender with Kristen O’Neill
Celebrate Oregon’s Lavender Festival with plein air painting! Kristen will give everyone a quick morning lesson for a successful start. Students will be able to paint for most of the day, with special attention given to tactics of taming purple into working for you! Optional feedback and group share at the end of the day. This class is meant for intermediate painters, please bring your own supplies and sack lunch
Kingfisher Lavender Farm
$95
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
Artist Group Info
Kristen O'Neill
Kingfisher Lavender Farm
7717 Upper Applegate RdJacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-702-2019
sidney@roguegallery.org