Love Travel, Hate Packing: Learn "12 Piece" Packing Magic with Zee

If you love to travel but absolutely dread the organization and packing process, you are not alone. Most people overpack because they lack a system.

Instructor, Zee Nickerson will teach you how to train your brain to pack smarter, faster, and lighter. you’ll walk away with:

• The blueprint for a seamless 12-piece travel wardrobe.

• Pro-tips on keeping your clothes organized and wrinkle-free.

• The mental shift from “just in case” packing to absolute efficiency and convenience.

Don’t let packing anxiety ruin the excitement of your next trip. Invest 90 minutes of your time to save hours of frustration on every future vacation!

Instructor Bio: Zee Nickerson has a B.S. degree in Psychology, has owned several businesses and traveled widely. She is currently a pet sitter and enjoys writing and public speaking. Some of her favorite topics are: The Ten-Piece Wardrobe, Packing Tips, Your Brain–How to Learn Faster and Remember Longer, Ten Tips for Beating Depression. Contact Zee via email at zeechic2000@yahoo.com.

