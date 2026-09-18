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“Looking at the Moon: Songs of Remembrance” house concert

“Looking at the Moon: Songs of Remembrance” house concert

“I’ll be looking at the moon/But I’ll be seeing you…”
An evocative program of familiar jazz standards and original music honoring those we carry with us. Join us in a beautiful home in the Railroad District of Ashland; address provided upon ticket purchase. Seats 40.

Vanessa Finney - Vocals
Celia Harris - Violin
Mark Hamersly - Guitar
Tim Kelly - Bass

Ashland residence to be revealed upon purchase
$20
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Vanessa Finney
vanessa.finney@icloud.com
VanessaFinney.com
Ashland residence to be revealed upon purchase