Local Author Max Doty Presents His New Novel “The House That Eats The Dead”

Tuesday, August 18 • 7:00–8:00 PM

Join us for an evening with local author Max Doty, award-winning screenwriter, game writer, and novelist, as he celebrates the launch of his chilling new horror novel.

What if your dream home was alive—and hungry?

Seeking a fresh start, Claire and her family leave a declining San Francisco for the promise of suburban tranquility. But their beautiful new house harbors a terrifying secret. Flowers wither overnight. Eggs are found empty. Beloved possessions vanish without a trace. Soon Claire discovers the impossible truth: the house is consuming anything that was once alive—and only its owners remember what has been lost.

As the home’s appetite grows and Claire becomes entangled in its dark power, she realizes that some hungers can never be satisfied.

Blending psychological dread, dark humor, and relentless suspense, Max Doty’s latest novel is a wildly original take on domestic horror. Meet the author, hear about the inspiration behind the book, and celebrate the launch of what promises to be one of the season’s most unforgettable reads.

Free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing.