Local Author Barbara Robertson discusses her book “The Road to Parenthood”

Monday August 3rd 7:00 to 8:00 pm

The Road to Parenthood is a heartfelt, honest story about one family’s unexpected path to becoming a multicultural, multiracial household. After several miscarriages and unsuccessful attempts with in vitro fertilization, Barbara found that the road to becoming a mother looked very different from what she had imagined. Drawing on her experiences as a white mom raising a son born in Vietnam and twin daughters born in Ethiopia, she shares the joys, the grief, and the hard-earned lessons of building a family that doesn’t “match” in the ways people expect. This book is for parents, educators, and anyone who loves true stories of perseverance, identity, and belonging—and for readers who want to better understand families that don’t look like their own.

Join Barbara Robertson, local educator and author of The Road to Parenthood, for an evening of story, reflection, and conversation about what it really means to create family across loss, race, culture, and country. She will talk about her journey through miscarriages and in vitro fertilization, how that grief shaped her path to international and transracial adoption, and the challenges and resilience that have defined her family. The talk will explore perseverance, identity, and what she wishes more people understood about kids and parents in families like hers—and how communities, schools, and neighbors can better support families that don’t fit the traditional mold. There will be time for questions and open discussion.