Live Music with Thundersmack!

Join us in welcoming Thundersmack to our stage by the pond!! Thundersmack is a high-energy collaboration between Michael Wilbur (Moon Hooch) and Leo P (Too Many Zooz), blending their signature saxophonic styles into a genre-defying sound inspired by the gritty, vibrant spirit of New York City. Formed in 2015, the band fuses rock, punk, and metal influences into music that is both raw and fun, delivering an infectious, dance-worthy experience. Known for their electrifying live performances, Thundersmack brings an unmatched stage presence and magnetic chemistry that captivates audiences. Get ready to dance till you drop with this duo!