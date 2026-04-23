Live Music with the Scottish Fish!

This powerhouse Celtic quintet has been performing together since elementary school and in the past 15 years have gone from local gigs to performing at festivals all over the country and internationally! These women grew up steeped in the Boston Celtic music scene. They bring their passion for this rich history along with a fresh and creative energy and their years of friendship to the stage for every show. The last time the Scottish Fish were here we sold out and we are guaranteed to sell out again this year, so be sure to get your tickets early!