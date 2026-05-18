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Live Music: Miriam Hacksaw

Live Music: Miriam Hacksaw

June 3rd, Doors 6pm - New Orleans old time and samba de coco musician Miriam Hacksaw is on tour and playing the Bear Creek Social Center, 806 South Pacific Highway Unit B next to Crown Market. Joined by local folk acts Aki Tobinai and Gainfully Unemployed

Bear Creek Social Center
$5-10
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Bear Creek Social Center
https://www.instagram.com/bearcreeksocialcenter/

Artist Group Info

Miriam Hacksaw
https://www.instagram.com/miriamhacksaw/
Bear Creek Social Center
806 S. Pacific Highway
Talent, Oregon 97540