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Learn to be an Oregon Friendly Driver

Learn to be an Oregon Friendly Driver

The Oregon Friendly Driver Course helps participants better understand Oregon’s traffic laws and roadway infrastructure while building greater awareness and respect for vulnerable road users, including people walking and biking. Through real-world scenarios and practical examples, participants will learn why these laws and roadway features exist and how to navigate Oregon’s roads more safely. The course encourages greater awareness, courtesy, and respect among all road users, helping create safer more welcoming communities.

Ashland Pubic Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 25 Feb 2027

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services, Ashland Branch
541 774-6996
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/home
Ashland Pubic Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5417746996
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/