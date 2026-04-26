Langlois Lions-Mary Hildebrand Plant Sale

The Langlois Lions is hosting our annual Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale May 15 th Friday May 16h Saturday, 9am- 4pm at the club house 48136 Floras Lake Loop. It Is easy to find, just a few blocks west of the north entrance to the loop.

There will be an outstanding variety of garden, yard and house plants from African bush lilies to succulents, to tomatoes and veggies starts.

Donors include local businesses and community members. We are still looking for more donations which may be dropped Thurs 1 pm, until 5 pm or days of sale. .

The new Lions’ Den featuring gently used items will also be open for business. All proceeds go to our charitable programs and/or building upgrades. More info: 541 348 2507

