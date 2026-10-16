Kristina Hunter and Ana Holub Discuss How to Bring Discernment to Psychedelic Healing

Thursday November 19th 6:30 to 8:00 pm

When is psychedelic medicine an appropriate exploration, and when is it not? Psychedelic healing is suddenly everywhere, from legal psilocybin in Oregon and Colorado to a federal executive order directing the FDA to fast-track psychedelic medicines and putting $50 million behind state programs. More people than ever are asking whether this path is for them, and most arrive with more hope than accurate information.

Join two local authors for an evening on preparation, discernment, and knowing when psychedelics are the right path of healing and when they aren’t.

Kristina Hunter is the author of The Psychedelic Seeker’s Guide: How to Prepare Wisely, Journey Safely, and Find Your Medicine (North Atlantic Books). She’s spent fifteen years sitting beside journeyers and three years training facilitators in UC Berkeley’s Psychedelic Facilitation Certificate Program. Her book is a plain-language guide for newcomers: how to prepare, how to find and interview a facilitator, and how to tell a well-trained guide from an undertrained one.

Ana Holub is a forgiveness counselor and licensed psilocybin facilitator working locally in Oregon’s legal program. She is the author of Forgive and Be Free, praised by Anne Lamott. Her book offers a step-by-step path through forgiveness as deep healing work, with or without psychedelics.

Conversation, audience questions, and a book signing to follow.