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KOMAGA TRIO – Kosako / Manring / Garcia @ Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland

KOMAGA TRIO – Kosako / Manring / Garcia @ Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland

Siskiyou Music Project welcomes for the first time to southern Oregon the Komaga Trio on Sunday, August 16 at 7 p.m. at the Grizzly Peak Winery performance space. Visit Siskiyoumusicproject.com for reservations

Virtuosity and daring improvisation define this ensemble. Harp innovator Motoshi Kosako, fretless-bass legend Michael Manring, and percussion visionary Chris Garcia create a boundary-defying blend of jazz, world rhythm, and chamber nuance. Their spontaneous interplay recalls the adventurous spirit of the legendary band “Oregon”—lyrical, unpredictable, and deeply musical. Each performance unfolds like a conversation among masters: intricate, emotive, and alive with rhythmic intelligence. Sophisticated yet soulful, KOMAGA TRIO invites audiences into a realm where jazz tradition evolves into something exquisitely new.

Grizzly Peak Winery
$25-$30
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Siskiyou Music Project
541-488-3869
mail@siskiyoumusicproject.com
https://www.siskiyoumusicproject.com

Artist Group Info

KoMaGa Trio
https://harpmusician.com/komaga-trio
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com
https://grizzlypeakwinery.com/