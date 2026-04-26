Kids in the Kitchen Ages 6+: Energy Bites
Kids in the Kitchen Ages 6+: Energy Bites
Children will create a no-bake treat that is easy to recreate at home. Perfect for breakfast, lunchboxes, or an afterschool snack. (Parents may drop off or participate for free)
Instructor Bio: Sarah Greco is the Youth & Families Program Coordinator at the JCC and a Jacksonville mom. With a background in early childhood education and developmental psychology, she is passionate about protecting and celebrating childhood and supporting parents in our community.
Jacksonville Community Center
$10
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org