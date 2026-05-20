June Messy Hands: Plein-Air Paint-Along

Join Bruce Barnes for a 'follow along' plein air painting session. Plein air painting is the art of creating art outside on the spot! This class will be held on the front lawn of the gallery with a view of three interesting, historic buildings. Students need to come ready to paint by bringing their own painting supplies. Suggestions of what to bring include: chair (we also can provide chairs), sketch board, watercolor paper, watercolor paints, brushes, pen and pencils, water pot, and paper towels.

June 13th, 1:30-3:00 PM

registration required www.art-presence.org

$5, Limit: 15 students