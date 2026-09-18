Julie Akins talks about her book “Bone Deep: Love and Survival in a Broken Healthcare System”

Monday October 26th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

When everything collapses at once, survival becomes an act of love.

After Julie Akins‘s husband, Leo, suffers a devastating stroke, she becomes his caregiver, advocate, and lifeline. Then Julie’s own body begins to fail. A specialist raises the possibility of a slow-moving cancer, but no one provides a clear diagnosis or coordinated path forward. As her town burns and her career as mayor of Ashland, Oregon, begins to unravel, Julie finds herself trapped between public responsibility and private catastrophe, fighting for two lives inside a healthcare system defined by delay, fragmentation, and indifference.

At Mayo Clinic, after nearly two years of uncertainty, Julie finally receives an answer: she does not have terminal cancer. She has a treatable mast cell disorder. The news offers relief, but it also exposes a devastating question: Why should attentive, coordinated care feel like a miracle?

Drawing on her experience as a journalist, public official, patient, caregiver, and Zen practitioner, Julie connects her family’s struggle to the wider forces of medical debt, homelessness, aging, and institutional collapse. Yet Bone Deep is more than an indictment of American healthcare. It is an intimate account of a partnership transformed by illness and a woman discovering that even when certainty, security, and identity fall away, something essential can remain.

Raw, searching, and ultimately luminous, Bone Deep: Love and Survival in a Broken Healthcare System is for anyone who has feared that one terrible moment could become a lifelong struggle-and anyone who has learned that sometimes love is not merely what helps us survive. It is what survival is for.