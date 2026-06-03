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Jujuba at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg

Jujuba at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg

We love world music and Jujuba fills the bill! Jujuba delivers a funky, danceable, style of Nigerian Afrobeat and Juju music. Renowned for their ability to engage a wide variety of audiences, the band draws a dance floor full of smiling faces at every performance. Come join the fun!
Music on the Hafshell was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm

Music on the HalfShell
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Music on the HalfShell
5415800057
info@halfshell
halfshell.org

Artist Group Info

Jujuba
Music on the HalfShell
Stewart Park
Roseburg, Oregon 97470
5415800057
info@halfshell
halfshell.org