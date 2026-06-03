John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band at Music on the Halfshell Roseburg

John Jorgenson has a long and deep history including touring with Elton John and collaborations with other artists including Sting and Billy Joel. Jorgenson continues to expand his range of musical offerings exploring new elements of world music.

MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

