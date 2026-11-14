© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jim Lauderdale with special guests The Fretwells

Jim Lauderdale with special guests The Fretwells

Friday, November 20, 2026 | 7:30pm

A two-time Grammy Award winner, 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Americana Music Association’s WagonMaster Lifetime Achievement Award, Lauderdale has spent nearly four decades helping shape the sound of American roots music.

His remarkable career stretches across bluegrass, country and Americana, with collaborations alongside Ralph Stanley, Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Robert Hunter, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello.

As a songwriter, Jim’s work has been recorded by artists including George Strait, Patty Loveless, The Chicks, Old Crow Medicine Show and many more. Across dozens of albums and countless collaborations, he has remained one of roots music’s most prolific and respected voices.

Joining Jim for the evening are The Fretwells, making this a special night of American roots music.

The Fretwells recently joined JPR Open Air host Dave Jackson for a JPR Live Session — listen here.

The Hivve
$21.68-$25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crash & C-Mac Productions
703-839-2810
crashandcmacmusic@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/crashandcmacproductions/home
The Hivve
164 SE G. Street
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
(541) 450-9091
hello@thehivve.com
https://www.thehivve.com/