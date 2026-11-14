Jim Lauderdale with special guests The Fretwells

Friday, November 20, 2026 | 7:30pm

A two-time Grammy Award winner, 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Americana Music Association’s WagonMaster Lifetime Achievement Award, Lauderdale has spent nearly four decades helping shape the sound of American roots music.

His remarkable career stretches across bluegrass, country and Americana, with collaborations alongside Ralph Stanley, Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Robert Hunter, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello.

As a songwriter, Jim’s work has been recorded by artists including George Strait, Patty Loveless, The Chicks, Old Crow Medicine Show and many more. Across dozens of albums and countless collaborations, he has remained one of roots music’s most prolific and respected voices.

Joining Jim for the evening are The Fretwells, making this a special night of American roots music.

The Fretwells recently joined JPR Open Air host Dave Jackson for a JPR Live Session — listen here.