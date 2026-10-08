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Jeffrey Foucault

Jeffrey Foucault

In two decades on the road Jeffrey Foucault has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music, refining a sound instantly recognizable for its simplicity and emotional power. With a string of critically acclaimed studio albums, he’s built a brick-and-mortar international touring career and a devoted following, one that includes luminaries like Van Dyke Parks, Greil Marcus, and Don Henley.

In September of 2024 Jeffrey Foucault released THE UNIVERSAL FIRE, A series of high-voltage performances cut live in one room, the album is both a working wake – Foucault lost his best friend and drummer Billy Conway, to cancer in 2021 – and a meditation on the nature of beauty, artifact, and loss.

Augmenting Foucault's all-star band with members of Calexico and Bon Iver (drummer John Convertino and producer/saxophonist Mike Lewis) THE UNIVERSAL FIRE sets Conway’s death against the massive 2008 fire at the Universal Studios lot in California that destroyed the master recordings of some of our bedrock American music, to interrogate ideas about mortality, legacy, meaning, and calling.

Arcata Playhouse.
22
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Playhouse Arts
7078221575
info@playhousearts.org
https://www.playhousearts.org/

Artist Group Info

Jeffrey Foucault
https://jeffreyfoucault.com/
Arcata Playhouse.
1251 9th St.
Arcata, California 95521
(707) 822-1575
pat@playhousearts.org
https://www.playhousearts.org