Jefferson Baroque Orchestra Concert - Flora & Fauna
Jefferson Baroque Orchestra Concert - Flora & Fauna
Join us at our NEW location at the SOU Music Recital Hall.
Celebrate the beauty and diversity of the natural world through the experience of live Baroque music.
Taking a cue from nature, JBO presents Flora & Fauna, featuring guest artist, Vicki Boeckman, recorder virtuoso, who joins local musicians in these performances.
Southern Oregon University - Music Building - Recital Hall
$5-$30
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jefferson Baroque Orchestra
541-631-0190
Southern Oregon University - Music Building - Recital Hall
450 S. Mountain AvenueAshland, Oregon
458-246-8514
info@jeffersonbaroque.org