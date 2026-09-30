© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jefferson Baroque Orchestra Concert - Flora & Fauna

Jefferson Baroque Orchestra Concert - Flora & Fauna

Join us at our NEW location at the SOU Music Recital Hall.

Celebrate the beauty and diversity of the natural world through the experience of live Baroque music.

Taking a cue from nature, JBO presents Flora & Fauna, featuring guest artist, Vicki Boeckman, recorder virtuoso, who joins local musicians in these performances.

Southern Oregon University - Music Building - Recital Hall
$5-$30
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jefferson Baroque Orchestra
541-631-0190
www.jeffersonbaroque.org
Southern Oregon University - Music Building - Recital Hall
450 S. Mountain Avenue
Ashland, Oregon
458-246-8514
info@jeffersonbaroque.org
https://jeffersonbaroque.org/