Jckson County Master Gardener Information Session

In this interest session we’ll go over the details and requirements of the 2027 Master Gardener Training Class. Attendance in an interest session is required to become a Master Gardener Volunteer.

The 2027 Master Gardener Training Class will run from January 20th to April 21st. The class will be hybrid – in-person and online. The in-person classes will be held on Wednesdays from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the OSU Extension Office in Central Point.