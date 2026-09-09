Jckson County Master Gardener Information Session
Jckson County Master Gardener Information Session
In this interest session we’ll go over the details and requirements of the 2027 Master Gardener Training Class. Attendance in an interest session is required to become a Master Gardener Volunteer.
The 2027 Master Gardener Training Class will run from January 20th to April 21st. The class will be hybrid – in-person and online. The in-person classes will be held on Wednesdays from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the OSU Extension Office in Central Point.
Jackson County Extension Office
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Master Gardeners
5417767371
grace.florjancic@oregonstate.edu
Jackson County Extension Office
569 Hanley RdCentral Point, 97502
541-776-7371
grace.florjancic@oregonstate.edu