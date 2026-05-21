Jacksonville Writers Workshop with Author Louisa Morgan

Join multi-published Louisa Morgan as she facilitates a workshop for writers once a month. Louisa will illuminate one important element of writing and the writing life each meeting and the rest of the time will be spent workshopping. Novels, short stories, and memoirs are all welcome, as are all genres, from cozy romance to hard science fiction. New writers as well as experienced authors are encouraged to join in. The members will critique each other’s work, with emphasis on positive and supportive feedback. The workshop is designed to enhance skills for writers of any level. Beginners to early writers welcome! Cost: $5 to support JCC.

Presenter Bio: Louisa Morgan (pseudonym for Louise Marley), has been publishing steadily since her first novel appeared in 1995. She is a three-time winner of the Endeavour Award, given for excellence in speculative fiction by a Pacific Northwest author. Previously trained as a classical singer, she performed with the Seattle Opera and Seattle Symphony. She taught voice and related subjects at Cornish College of the Arts and has toured the world as a soloist. She recently settled in Jacksonville and enjoys teaching introduction to writing to adults and teens.

