Jacksonville Woodlands Explorer Camp Ages 6-12: Session # 2

Explore the woods with us in this awesome 4-day camp, led by outdoor educators from the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy and Pollinator Project Rogue Valley. Campers will meet at the JCC and then walk into the nearby Jacksonville Woodlands for exploration, observation, and nature journaling. Join us this summer as we enjoy our local trails and study plants and pollinators like an ecologist.

9:00am-9:10am- campers arrive at the Jacksonville Community Center

9:10am-11:50 am – guided hike, activities, and lunch in the Jacksonville Woodlands

11:50am-12:00pm – parent/guardian pick-up at the Jacksonville Community Center (OR: optional walking transport to Art Presence afternoon camps)

To register for this camp, click this link: https://pci.jotform.com/form/260675959756175

If you are interested in full-day camp options in Jacksonville, JCC and Art Presence have partnered to create adjacent camps, with optional supervised walking transportation between camps. Check out https://art-presence.org/summer-camp to view and register for their summer camps.

