The scent of fresh greens is a traditional marker for the start of the holiday season. The Jacksonville Garden Club will have lovely wreaths, table arrangements, swags, artistic cards, and sweets at its Holiday Greens Sale on Friday, December 4th from 10 am – 2 pm. The sale is in the alcove next to the Post Office near the intersection of Oregon and California Streets in Jacksonville. Support local scholarships and beautification projects and brighten the holidays with lovely natural greens!