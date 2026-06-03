Jackie Venson at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg
Jackie Venson at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg
Heralded as one of Austin’s rising stars and a legend in the making, Jackie Venson has established herself as one of the most commanding performers to come out of Texas. Whether it’s Texas blues, eclectic electro-funk and rock, or deep soul, Venson is a memorizing artist.
MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.
This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.
Bring your blanket and join us for our 34th season!
Music on the HalfShell
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Music on the HalfShell
5415800057
info@halfshell
Artist Group Info
Jackie Venson