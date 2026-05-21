Italian Baking Adventures: Beyond Biscotti with Julie

Did you know that “biscotti” literally means “twice-cooked”? Originating in the city of Prato during the Renaissance, these biscuits were originally baked twice to make them durable and long-lasting for travelers and Roman Legions. Today, they are a beloved Italian staple, traditionally enjoyed with a drink for dipping.

In this hands-on workshop, learn the secrets of delicious Italian biscotti-making. Join JCC Executive Director Julie Raefield as she shares her Italian family’s special heritage! This class is for teens and adults. Cost $20 All food and supplies will come provided!

