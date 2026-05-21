© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Italian Baking Adventures: Beyond Biscotti with Julie

Italian Baking Adventures: Beyond Biscotti with Julie

Did you know that “biscotti” literally means “twice-cooked”? Originating in the city of Prato during the Renaissance, these biscuits were originally baked twice to make them durable and long-lasting for travelers and Roman Legions. Today, they are a beloved Italian staple, traditionally enjoyed with a drink for dipping.

In this hands-on workshop, learn the secrets of delicious Italian biscotti-making. Join JCC Executive Director Julie Raefield as she shares her Italian family’s special heritage! This class is for teens and adults. Cost $20 All food and supplies will come provided!

Jacksonville Community Center
$20
12:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org

Artist Group Info

https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event/6-26-italian-baking-adventures-beyond-biscotti-with-julie/
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/