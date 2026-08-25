Irish singer songwriter Gráinne Hunt to perform in Arcata

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gráinne Hunt is thrilled to announce her upcoming US tour, a journey through vibrant venues in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah and New Mexico! In addition to the West Coast tour dates, Gráinne has been invited to showcase at FARM Folk Alliance and there will be a show in St Paul, MN too. The tour kicks off on the 10th September and features intimate performances at renowned venues, community spaces and listening audience-favourite rooms.

Performing as a duo with San Diego’s Jules Stewart on drums and vocals, the pair create a sound that’s been compared to The Indigo Girls and Brandi Carlile - rich harmonies, heartfelt stories, and magnetic onstage chemistry. Together, they’ve been described as “the bi-continental queer folk duo you didn’t know you needed in your life.”

Gráinne’s tour is gratefully supported by Culture Ireland and the Irish Department of Culture, Communications and Sports.