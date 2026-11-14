Welcome in the holiday season by experiencing an evening of beauty with a unique interfaith solstice holiday candle lighting service on Thursday, December 17, 2026, hosted by Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 2850 Foothill Blvd, Redding, from 6:30-8:00 PM. The event is presented by Rev. Lynn E. Fritz, Ordained Minister, Affiliate, Centers for Spiritual Living, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, LMFT 45877, with co-presenters Rev. Megan Owens, Pilgrim Church, Rev. Helen Cummings, Redding Zen Priory (Buddhist), Rev. Bob Swartz, St. James Lutheran Church, and Geri Copitch, Temple Beth Israel (Judaism). The event is co-sponsored by Shasta Interfaith, Reciproka, Shasta County Citizens Advocating Respect, : and SEIU Local 2015 Labor Union.

The evening will incorporate practices from a spectrum of spiritual traditions, including Native American, Christianity, Buddhism, and Jewish traditions, as well as honoring Solstice. Zonia Warchala, guest pianist, will lead the singing of 2 Christmas carols. Native American flute player, Joey Carroll, will be present to enhance the evening.

