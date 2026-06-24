IN A LANDSCAPE: Mount Pisgah Arboretum

For the 11th season, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild tours the American West. Mountain tops, old-growth forests, and sunny meadows replace the traditional concert hall in the series featuring pianist Hunter Noack on a 9-foot Steinway concert grand piano. Listen through wireless headphones and wander afield with the music as a soundtrack to your experience in the wild.

About this Landscape

Mount Pisgah Arboretum sits on 209 acres of trails and trees along the Willamette River, just outside Eugene. Planned in the late 1960s as a place to showcase trees from around the world, the site was chosen for its rich mix of habitats representative of the Willamette Valley, from oak savanna to wetlands and riparian forest.

The IN A LANDSCAPE concert takes place in the oak savanna. Arrive early to explore the network of intersecting trails that wind through wildflower meadows, wetlands, and leaf-strewn paths across the preserve.

A nonprofit organization with more than 50 years of history, Mount Pisgah Arboretum continues its mission of education and stewardship on land that was once the traditional homeland of the Kalapuya people.