IN A LANDSCAPE Concert - Valley Flora Farm

For the 11th season, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild tours the American West. Mountain tops, old-growth forests, and sunny meadows replace the traditional concert hall in the series featuring pianist Hunter Noack on a 9-foot Steinway concert grand piano. Listen through wireless headphones and wander afield with the music as a soundtrack to your experience in the wild.

About this Landscape

Valley Flora Farm is an organic farm along the banks of Floras Creek in Langlois, Oregon, operated as a mother-and-two-daughter collective. Founded in 1998, the farm grows hundreds of varieties of vegetables, berries, and fruit using ecological farming practices rooted in crop diversity, composting, cover crops, and rotation. Work on the land is carried out by a small crew using draft horses, one tractor, and on-site solar power. Valley Flora Farm is closely connected to its coastal community, supplying food year-round through its farmstand, local food banks, and a network of stores, restaurants, and cooperatives along the southern Oregon coast.

This event takes place on the ancestral and occupied homeland of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz, including the Tututni peoples.

This concert is presented with the support of the Bandon Dunes Charitable Foundation and Travel Southern Oregon Coast.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Wild Rivers Land Trust.