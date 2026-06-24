IN A LANDSCAPE Concert - Shore Acres State Park

For the 11th season, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild tours the American West. Mountain tops, old-growth forests, and sunny meadows replace the traditional concert hall in the series featuring pianist Hunter Noack on a 9-foot Steinway concert grand piano. Listen through wireless headphones and wander afield with the music as a soundtrack to your experience in the wild.

About this Landscape

Once the grand estate of timber baron Louis J. Simpson, Shore Acres State Park combines carefully tended gardens with a raw coastal landscape. Formal plantings include a tranquil Japanese garden with lily ponds and two rose gardens featuring American Rose Selections, with something in bloom nearly every day of the year. Just beyond the gardens, trails lead to a secluded ocean cove at Simpson Beach and along dramatic cliff edges, where sweeping views reveal rugged seascapes, crashing waves, and migrating whales from December through June.

This concert is presented with the support of the Bandon Dunes Charitable Foundation, in partnership with Travel Southern Oregon Coast and Oregon’s Adventure Coast.

This event takes place on the ancestral and occupied homeland of the Mulik Coos, Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw peoples.