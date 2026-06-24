IN A LANDSCAPE Concert: Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park

For the 11th season, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild tours the American West. Mountain tops, old-growth forests, and sunny meadows replace the traditional concert hall in the series featuring pianist Hunter Noack on a 9-foot Steinway concert grand piano. Listen through wireless headphones and wander afield with the music as a soundtrack to your experience in the wild.

About this Landscape

Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park lies seven miles northwest of Oakland, Oregon, spanning nearly 1,100 acres of rolling rangeland once owned by lifelong rancher Mildred Kanipe and her family. The park includes more than 14 miles of trails and campsites equipped with horse corrals, reflecting its continued connection to ranching, recreation, and equestrian use.

After inheriting and expanding her family ranch, Kanipe left the property to Douglas County in 1983 with the condition that it be preserved as a public park. Her legacy continues in the protection of the land’s wildlife, including her well-known peacocks, and in the preservation of historic features such as the Kanipe Farmstead, a National Register–listed schoolhouse, and the park’s century farm designation. The land is part of the ancestral homeland of the Kalapuya people.

The IN A LANDSCAPE Concert will take place alongside the creek, approximately a quarter to a half-mile walk north of the equestrian parking area and campground. A limited number of ADA parking spots will be available near the Baimbridge-Kanipe historic farmstead day-use area.

This concert benefits Umpqua Symphony Association, in memory of Lauren Young.