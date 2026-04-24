IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild at Applegate Lake

For the 11th season, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild tours the American West. Mountain tops, old-growth forests, and sunny meadows replace the traditional concert hall in the series featuring pianist Hunter Noack on a 9-foot Steinway concert grand piano. Listen through wireless headphones and wander afield with the music as a soundtrack to your experience in the wild.

Two nights of concerts: May 30 and May 31

Hart-Tish Park sits along the shores of Applegate Lake just south of Jacksonville, within Oregon’s Applegate Valley. The concert site slopes gently toward clear, calm water, with wide-open views across the lake to the Red Butte Wilderness—an ideal setting for an evening of music outdoors.

The park’s name comes from the Takelma word Hartish, meaning “heart of the lake,” recognizing this place as the ancestral homeland of the Umpqua, Modoc, Shasta, Takelma, and Latgawa peoples. Visitors are welcome to spend the day exploring nearby trails, swimming, or renting a stand-up paddleboard before the concert.

With thanks to our sponsors & partners at A Greater Applegate, Travel Southern Oregon, and Wander Applegate, and to our hosts at Hart-Tish Park Campground.