In conjunction with the 2026 Ashland Mystery Festival, Improv Alchemy presents “WHODUNNIT”, a completely improvised performance, inspired by the novels of Agatha Christie. The show is a long-form improvised murder mystery, based on audience suggestions, complete with a murder, a growing list of suspects and a detective who puts it all together to solve the crime.

The shows feature the spontaneous talents of Risa Buck, Cat Gould, Ryan Ginn, Emmy Graham, Daniel Jokelson, Andrew Jordan, Becky Kagan, Mike Roberts, Libby Sturgill, and Rochelle Webster. Directed by Eve Smyth.

“WHODUNNIT” has two performances; Friday and Saturday, October 9th and 10th at 7:00pm at The Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Rd in Ashland. Shows run approximately 1 hour 30 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door only.

