Improv Alchemy presents The Saboteur

Impro Alchemy presents The Saboteur. Seven performers are all working hard to put on a good improv show. Well, almost all of them. One of them is trying to sabotage the show without getting caught. Will The Saboteur be unmasked before the evening is ruined? It’s a reality television show on stage, for fans of Whodunnits and Whose Line alike. It’s devious. It’s hilarious. It’s thrilling. It’s The Saboteur.

May 8 and May 9 at 7 pm, Bellview Grange, Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at the door only.