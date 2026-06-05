Ian George and the Knee Pockets

Ian George delivers the sort of concert you’ll dance, sway, sing, laugh and probably cry too. The performance teems with whimsicality, clever arrangements - interrupted by triumphant tangents - and outlandish solos grounded by George’s emotive and gauzy voice and by the simple strength of a good song. This event is presented in collaboration with 7 Devils Brewing Co. Expect an engaging and dynamic string of gentle and not so gentle folk-rock adventures. Learn more at: https://www.iangeorge.com/media