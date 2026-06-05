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Ian George and the Knee Pockets

Ian George and the Knee Pockets

Ian George delivers the sort of concert you’ll dance, sway, sing, laugh and probably cry too. The performance teems with whimsicality, clever arrangements - interrupted by triumphant tangents - and outlandish solos grounded by George’s emotive and gauzy voice and by the simple strength of a good song. This event is presented in collaboration with 7 Devils Brewing Co. Expect an engaging and dynamic string of gentle and not so gentle folk-rock adventures. Learn more at: https://www.iangeorge.com/media

7 Devils Brewing Co
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Ian George and the Knee Pockets
https://www.iangeorge.com/media
7 Devils Brewing Co
247 S 2nd St.
Coos Bay, Oregon 97420
5418083738
https://www.7devilsbrewery.com/#/