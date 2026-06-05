Ian George and the Knee Pockets
Ian George and the Knee Pockets
Ian George delivers the sort of concert you’ll dance, sway, sing, laugh and probably cry too. The performance teems with whimsicality, clever arrangements - interrupted by triumphant tangents - and outlandish solos grounded by George’s emotive and gauzy voice and by the simple strength of a good song. This event is presented in collaboration with 7 Devils Brewing Co. Expect an engaging and dynamic string of gentle and not so gentle folk-rock adventures. Learn more at: https://www.iangeorge.com/media
7 Devils Brewing Co
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
Artist Group Info
Ian George and the Knee Pockets
7 Devils Brewing Co
247 S 2nd St.Coos Bay, Oregon 97420
5418083738