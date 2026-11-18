Friday, November 20 · Ian George & the Knee Pockets · $15 Subtly explosive and peculiarly adventurous world-traveling Indie-Folk band delivering the sort of concert you’ll likely dance, sway, sing, laugh and perhaps cry too. There is one motive: ALLOW A GOOD TIME! Get Tickets

The performance teems with whimsicality, clever arrangements - interrupted by triumphant tangents - and outlandish solos grounded by George’s emotive and gauzy voice and by the simple strength of a good song. Expect an engaging and dynamic haul of gentle and not so gentle folk-rock adventures.

Location: The Rosebud Theatre: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR