Ian George & the Knee Pockets LIVE at The Rosebud
Ian George & the Knee Pockets LIVE at The Rosebud
Friday, November 20 · Ian George & the Knee Pockets · $15 Subtly explosive and peculiarly adventurous world-traveling Indie-Folk band delivering the sort of concert you’ll likely dance, sway, sing, laugh and perhaps cry too. There is one motive: ALLOW A GOOD TIME! Get Tickets
The performance teems with whimsicality, clever arrangements - interrupted by triumphant tangents - and outlandish solos grounded by George’s emotive and gauzy voice and by the simple strength of a good song. Expect an engaging and dynamic haul of gentle and not so gentle folk-rock adventures.
Location: The Rosebud Theatre: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR
The Rosebud Theatre
$15
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Rosebud Theatre
541-315-3779
info@therosebudtheatre.com
The Rosebud Theatre
663 SE Jackson StreetRoseburg, Oregon 97470
info@therosebudtheatre.com