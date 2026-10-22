I Blame the Moon by Alisha Solan from San Diego: Alisha Solan takes you on a visceral, spoken-word poetry journey of self discovery and sexual reawakening after the death of her partner of 30 years. Sometimes sexy, sometimes humorous, always intimate and insightful. TIME OF SHOW: 50 minutes, TICKET PRICE: $15, WARNINGS: not for children, queer, mature content. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.