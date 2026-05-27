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How to Start Oil Painting with Kristen O’Neill

How to Start Oil Painting with Kristen O’Neill

Designed for the beginning oil painter, or those curious to try it for the first time. We will cover what materials are needed to start an oil painting, how to compose subject matter, and how to block in the subject. Students will leave with an understanding on how to get started, and a strategy to approach any subject, as well as practices for a safe studio.

All materials provided and all skill levels welcome! Tuition includes $15 material fee.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
$45
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org

Artist Group Info

Kristen O'Neill
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org