Horse Feathers at the Boathouse

Join us on Sunday July 19th at 2pm as we partner with The Oregon Coast Music Association to bring in this musical experience! This is a TICKETED EVENT. Purchase tickets at our online store.

This show will be offsite at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology's boathouse lecture hall. A beautiful venue with stunning views of the channel entrance to Coos Bay. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the event, as well as some onsite food offerings. This show is part of the Oregon Coast Music Association's annual Music Festival, and we are proud to be partnering once again to bring world class music to our coastal community.

Horse Feathers is an indie-folk band based in Astoria, OR that has been bringing lush arrangements for 20 years. Fronted by Justin Ringle, the band has gone through several transformations during that time, and has developed a truly unique sound born from the Pacific Northwest. With six full-length albums, they have toured the nation and abroad, drawing attention with notable appearances starting early on NPR's Tiny Desk (2009), and KEXP's live (2018) performance series. With an extensive touring history, Horse Feathers has been found and loved by so many, including us here at 7 Devils. Members of the band include Justin Ringle, longtime band member and violinist Nathan Crockett, Luke Ydstie (bass) and Kati Claborn (banjo) of The Hackles and Blind Pilot, along with Halli Anderson (violin and percussion) of River Whyless.

Check out some video here:

most current band

https://youtu.be/QAvRPeVk9Q4?si=rTQrt-f1zZtxob3F

early NPR tiny desk concert

https://youtu.be/QSDpSUB6YjA?si=YgZGw-6hALfxBvBt

KEXP Live performance:

https://youtu.be/YldrpZ5bUFA?si=HH6EpdyeCGVJMIXo