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Home for the Holidays - Songs for the Season

Home for the Holidays - Songs for the Season

The Rogue Valley Choral Association invites you to our fourth annual Home for the Holidays: Songs for the Season. Featuring all four of our spectacular ensembles, this festive community tradition is the perfect way to ring in the holidays. Bring the whole family for an unforgettable performance filled with beloved carols, free hot chocolate for the kids, and a surprise visitor from the North Pole. Our holidayshow is a near sell-out every year, so get your tickets early!

Craterian Theater
$15-$30
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Choral Association
541-630-4822
office@roguevalleychorale.org
roguevalleychorale.org
Craterian Theater
23 South Central Ave
Medford, Oregon 97504
541-779-3000
brent@craterian.org
www.craterian.org