Holly Hofmann/Randy Porter Jazz Flute & Piano Duets

Siskiyou Music Project welcomes back jazz flutist Holly Hofmann and pianist Randy Porter for an evening of jazz duets at the Grizzly Peak Performance Space. This will be Holly’s first performance for us since the passing of her husband, the wonderful pianist Mike Wofford.

Randy Porter is well known to our audience and has played here a number of times over the years both as a leader and backing up other artists. They will both be performing at the Oregon Coast Jazz Festival that weekend and have agreed to stop in for a quick visit before heading to Newport. If you haven’t been to the festival in Newport before, it’s really worth attending. This year will be a tribute to the great Ken Peplowski who was the artistic director the festival. Ken passed away this past January while performing on the Jazz Cruise. He will be greatly missed.

For more information on Holly and Randy, please visit their websites at https://www.hollyhofmann.com/, https://www.randyporter.com/.