California State Parks and its partner, Ide Adobe Interpretive Association, invite everyone to get in the holiday spirit with Holidays on the Homestead at William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park (SHP). The park’s 47th annual festive winter tradition will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 AM – 3 PM

Visitors can participate in various family-friendly activities such as making ornaments and gifts and dancing to music!

Event details:

WHAT: Holidays on the Homestead

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 AM– 3 PM

WHERE: William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park

21659 Adobe Road, Red Bluff, CA 96080

COST: Adults - $6 Children 3 years and up - $3

Children under 3 - free

Families (up to 5 guests) - $15

Event activities include:

· Enjoy living history demonstrations with staff and volunteers dressed in 1850s clothing.

· Visit Santa Claus at the homestead to tell him your holiday wishes.

· Make handmade gifts, including tin punch, dried orange ornaments, candles, sachets and rag dolls.

· Enjoy warm wassail and some yummy treats.

· Enjoy music from local musicians.

· Break a traditional Christmas bag.

California State Parks supports equal access. For more information about the event or if members of your group have accessibility needs, please contact the park at (530) 529-8599 in advance to arrange accommodation. You can also get updates by following William B. Ide Adobe’s Facebook page.