Holiday Train Display

All aboard! Enjoy the sights and sounds of holiday trains at the Rogue Valley Mall again this year from the Medford Garden Railroaders. This club from the Medford Railroad Park will showcase its 4th annual holiday model railroad layout on the lower level of the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N. Riverside Ave., Medford, near the Kohl's department store. Trains will operate from Black Friday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 31 during mall hours. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. For more information, see facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark.