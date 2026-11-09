Holiday Magic Show and Open House at Northwest Nature Shop
Holiday Magic Show and Open House at Northwest Nature Shop
A celebration of community and the holiday season at Northwest Nature Shop. Lively, engaging magic shows at 1 and 3 pm. Live music by family trio Rafe, Opal and Ira playing sweet holiday tunes at 2 pm. Wine, hot cider, chocolate and cheese tasting.
northwest nature shop
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Northwest Nature Shop
5414823241
northwestnatureshop@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
northwestnatureshop@gmail.com
northwest nature shop
154 Oak St.Ashland, Oregon 97520
5414823241
northwestnatureshop@gmail.com