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Holiday Magic Show and Open House at Northwest Nature Shop

Holiday Magic Show and Open House at Northwest Nature Shop

A celebration of community and the holiday season at Northwest Nature Shop. Lively, engaging magic shows at 1 and 3 pm. Live music by family trio Rafe, Opal and Ira playing sweet holiday tunes at 2 pm. Wine, hot cider, chocolate and cheese tasting.

northwest nature shop
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Northwest Nature Shop
5414823241
northwestnatureshop@gmail.com
northwestnatureshop.com

Artist Group Info

northwestnatureshop@gmail.com
northwest nature shop
154 Oak St.
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5414823241
northwestnatureshop@gmail.com
northwestnatureshop.com