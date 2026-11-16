Ashland Supportive Housing presents:

"Holiday Cookie Decorating"

Free and open to the community! Sugar cookies, frosting, and sprinkles provided, including gluten-free and sugar-free options. Save the date:

Tuesday, December 15th

2:00-4:00pm

The Grove, 1195 E Main St. #2271, Ashland, OR 97520

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:

Website: ashlandash.org

Phone: (541) 488-2870

Email: admin@ashlandash.org