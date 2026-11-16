Holiday Cookie Decorating - FREE
Holiday Cookie Decorating - FREE
Ashland Supportive Housing presents:
"Holiday Cookie Decorating"
Free and open to the community! Sugar cookies, frosting, and sprinkles provided, including gluten-free and sugar-free options. Save the date:
Tuesday, December 15th
2:00-4:00pm
The Grove, 1195 E Main St. #2271, Ashland, OR 97520
Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:
Website: ashlandash.org
Phone: (541) 488-2870
Email: admin@ashlandash.org
The Grove
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach
5414882870
admin@ashlandash.org
Artist Group Info
admin@ashlandash.org
The Grove
1195 East Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520