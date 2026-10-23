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History Talk: 60th Anniversary - Jacksonville National Historic District Designation

History Talk: 60th Anniversary - Jacksonville National Historic District Designation

About the Presentation: In 1966, Jacksonville made history by becoming the first city in Oregon to be designated a National Historic Landmark District, recognized as a remarkably preserved late 1800s Gold Rush boom town. This milestone event reflects on six decades of community effort, preservation, and local pride that has kept Jacksonville’s rich heritage alive for generations.

About the Presenter:
Larry Smith is a beloved local historian, author, and retired 5th-grade teacher who taught at Jacksonville Elementary School for 33 years (1966–2000). Known as the unofficial historian of Jacksonville, Oregon, Larry is a founding member and Executive Director of the Jacksonville Woodlands Association, an avid photographer with an archive of over 20,000 local historic photos, and a former Interpretive Park Ranger at Crater Lake National Park. His lifelong dedication to education and preservation has played a key role in protecting both Jacksonville’s history and its natural trail network.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register online to confirm a seat.!

Jacksonville Community Center
$5
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/