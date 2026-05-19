History at Your Fingertips at the North Bend Public Library

Adults interested in local history, genealogy, and research are invited to attend History at Your Fingertips on Saturday, June 6 from 1:00-3:00 PM at North Bend Public Library. This free, hands-on workshop will introduce participants to some of Oregon’s most important historical and research databases, along with national databases that contain extensive Oregon-related information. Customized for the local community, the workshop will guide attendees through solving real local research questions while exploring tools that can be used for personal projects and curiosity-driven research. Participants will gain practical experience navigating databases, uncovering historical records, and learning research techniques that can help with genealogy, local history projects, and other areas of interest. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to ask questions and research topics that matter to them personally. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop, tablet, or smartphone for the interactive workshop. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required. Participants can register online at https://tinyurl.com/history-workshop-registration.