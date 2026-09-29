Hiss Golden Messenger presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

Hiss Golden Messenger is the long-running musical project led by North Carolina-basedsinger, songwriter, and producer M.C. Taylor. The project has evolved over the last decade intoone of the most respected and celebrated in contemporary Americana, blending folk, country,soul and gospel influences with deeply introspective, poetic, and conscious songwriting.

Guest opener Sam Amidon.

Doors 6:00PM Show 7:00-10:00pm

Food & Drinks available for purchase!