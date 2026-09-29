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Hiss Golden Messenger presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

Hiss Golden Messenger presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

Hiss Golden Messenger is the long-running musical project led by North Carolina-basedsinger, songwriter, and producer M.C. Taylor. The project has evolved over the last decade intoone of the most respected and celebrated in contemporary Americana, blending folk, country,soul and gospel influences with deeply introspective, poetic, and conscious songwriting.

Guest opener Sam Amidon.

Doors 6:00PM Show 7:00-10:00pm
Food & Drinks available for purchase!

Fry Family Farm
$35 Advance/$40 Door
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ashland Folk Collective
ashlandfolkcollective@gmail.com
www.ashlandfolkcollective.com

Artist Group Info

ashlandfolkcollective@gmail.com
Fry Family Farm
2184 Ross Lane
Medford, Oregon